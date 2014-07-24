The 313 Turns 313: Happy Birthday, Detroit
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
And this next story takes us back in time to Detroit 313 years ago. On this day in 1701, a French explorer first disembarked on the banks of the Detroit River. His name was Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac - or Cadillac, like the car.
DAN AUSTIN: Cadillac sets out on a several-month-long expedition before eventually winding up at what became Detroit.
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Dan Austin is an assistant editor and resident historian at the Detroit Free Press. He's been writing about the Motor City's 313th birthday.
AUSTIN: We are often known as The 3-1-3.
INSKEEP: Which, of course, is Detroit's area code.
AUSTIN: So it's The 3-1-3 turning 3-1-3.
INSKEEP: He says Detroit needs some love about now.
AUSTIN: It's sometimes a tough love here in Detroit. But anyone who lives here is still here because they love this town.
MONTAGNE: And because the city is officially bankrupt, there won't be a big celebration for it 3-1-3. But there will be a number of unofficial parties.
INSKEEP: I wonder what number of unofficial parties?
MONTAGNE: Let me think.
INSKEEP: Three-hundred-thirteen? Anyway, maybe keeping it low-key is fitting for a city whose motto, in Latin, translates as, we hope for better things. It will rise from the ashes.