Tech Week: Uber's Tricks, JPMorgan Hacked & A Desk Microwave

Amazon Buys Twitch: In a nearly $1 billion purchase, Amazon bought the exceedingly popular Twitch, which allows viewers to watch live streams of gamers gaming. Amazon edged out Google, which had been expected to pay a similar amount for the service.

Sad Desk Microwave: For our weekly innovation pick, we went with the Brainwave, a UK-based designer's concept for a small desktop microwave, powered by your computer. The only downside is it's only a prototype, for now ...

Big Banks Breached: The nation's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase, and four other U.S. banks were attacked by sophisticated hackers. Federal investigators are looking into whether Russians were behind this breach, possibly in retaliation for U.S.-led sanctions.

Smartwatches Galore: So much smart watch news, so little time. LG and Samsung have unveiled new devices, and mark down Sept. 9 for Apple's next announcement. The invite says only, "Wish we could say more," but tech watchers are wondering whether the much-rumored iWatch will finally make its first appearance.

The Verge: This is Uber's Playbook for Sabotaging Lyft

Uber's been aggressively trying to crowd out its competition in various cities, and The Verge says it got the playbook.

NPR: The LA School iPad Scandal: What You Need To Know

The iPad education revolution stalls.

The Atlantic: Inside Google's Secret Drone Delivery Program

It's not just Amazon toying with drones. Can Google rule the skies?

Gizmodo: Twitter Finally Lets You See How Few People Are Faving Your Tweets

Well, this was kinda demoralizing.

