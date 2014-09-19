Texas Appears To Step Back From Proposal To Sell Alcohol At Some Gun Shows

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission appears to be backing away from a proposal to allow the sale of alcohol at some gun shows.

On Friday, the staff of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission recommended that commissioners vote to withdraw the plan.

NPR's John Burnett filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"Under the proposal, gun shows would've banned the sale of live ammunition, require that firearms be disabled, and forbid buyers to walk out with a purchased weapon. But citing public comments, an agency spokesperson said that even with these restrictions, people just don't think guns and alcohol are a good mix.

"Texas already prohibits concealed handguns in taverns.

"Over the border, in Oklahoma City, however, last spring the city council approved a liquor license to Wilshire Gun Range; the owners say customers can only drink after they shoot."

The AP reports the plan was first introduced last month.

