IN IMAGES: A Violent Day For Hong Kong's Occupiers

Tensions are flaring in Hong Kong, where young activists have been staging pro-democracy acts of civil disobedience for the past week.

As Scott reported earlier, what appeared to be a coordinated group of pro-Beijing protesters clashed with members of the Occupy Central movement. It's a story best told through images. We'll start with video from the South China Morning Post, and then we'll leave you with a series of images from the wires.

Philippe Lopez / AFP/Getty Images / Pro-democracy demonstrators look on as they protect a barricade from opponents in an occupied area of Hong Kong on Friday.

Philippe Lopez / AFP/Getty Images / Policemen try to get a man to let go of a fence guarded by pro-democracy demonstrators.

Alex Ogle / AFP/Getty Images / A group of men in masks rough up a man who tried to stop them from removing barricades from a pro-democracy protest area in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on Friday.

Alex Ogle / AFP/Getty Images / A man is held back by police as he screams at pro-democracy protesters to stop occupying an area of the Causeway Bay district.

Wally Santana / AP / Angry locals confront pro-democracy student protesters, demanding that they remove the barricades blocking local streets in Causeway Bay.

Wong Maye-E / AP / A student protester is injured after being pulled off and hit by residents and pro-Beijing supporters.

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images / Police are trying to control the crowds in the Mong Kok neighborhood as residents of Kowloon who are pro-Beijing clash with pro-democracy protesters, screaming at them to "get out."