Take The NPR Ed Visitor Survey

Ah, the good old days.
It's been more than four months since we officially launched NPR Ed, and now it's your chance to tell us how we're doing. We set out to avoid the incremental, focus on the big stories and hopefully have some fun along the way.

Want to see more about the Common Core? Do you need more news you can use? Or want to stay on top of the latest ed-tech developments?

Then here's your chance! Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey.

It won't be your only chance to tell us how we're doing. We get your emails and read your tweets and the comments on our posts. But this will give us some good data as we go forward.

Thanks for reading and listening and joining the conversation.

Steve Drummond
Steve Drummond heads up two teams of journalists at NPR. NPR Ed is a nine-member team that launched in March 2014, providing deeper coverage of learning and education and extending it to audiences across digital platforms. Code Switch is an eight-person team that covers race and identity across the network, and in an award-winning weekly podcast.
