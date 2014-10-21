'Mr. President, Don't Touch My Girlfriend,' Chicago Voter Teases Obama

Things got heated at the Chicago polling place where President Obama cast an early ballot on Monday.

Obama was in his little booth, next to a young woman, when her boyfriend, whom CNN identified as Mike Jones, quips: "Mr. President, don't touch my girlfriend."

Obama held his own, replying, "I wasn't really planning on it."

CNN called it a "presidential love triangle." But, of course, the whole episode was just jest and it's certainly worth watching:

