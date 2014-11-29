Few Arrests In Ferguson Amid Largely Peaceful Protests

Police in Ferguson, Mo., arrested 15 people overnight amid continued, though mostly peaceful, protests following a grand jury's decision earlier this week not to indict white police officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of unarmed black youth Michael Brown.

Small protests were also held in Oakland, Calif., Seattle and Chicago.

Those arrested in Ferguson — all but one residing out-of-state — were charged with disturbing the peace.

St. Louis Public Radio, which live-blogged the protests, reports that about 200 people sang and chanted near a shopping mall that had been closed due to the protests.

The Associated Press says the arrests came later, when about 100 protesters marched in front of the city's police and fire departments "chanting, blocking traffic and stopping in front of some businesses."

The St. Louis Post Dispatch says:

"At about 10:30 p.m. dozens of police officers in riot gear waded into protesters standing in the middle of the street outside the Ferguson police station. They forced them back onto the sidewalk and made at least half a dozen arrests.

"St. Louis County Police tweeted that they issued a warning for protesters to leave the street, and some protesters ignored the warning and were taken into custody."

