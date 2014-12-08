Bay Area Protests Turn Violent For Second Night In A Row

Protests over police killings in Missouri and New York turned violent in Berkeley, Calif., for the second night in a row as demonstrators vandalized businesses and blocked traffic on a freeway.

"I did a few things that, you know, I'm not too proud of but, you know, I felt like it was all for a good cause at the time," protester Gary Leroy told KRON TV.

Protesters threw rocks and bottles at police, who responded with tear gas.

The Associated Press reports that Sunday's protest began peacefully on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, but became chaotic and spilled into neighboring Oakland. Activists made their way onto Highway 24 and blocked traffic.

The protests came in the wake of a grand jury's decision last week not to indict a New York police officer involved in the death of Eric Garner, and a similar decision in Ferguson, Mo., following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

On Saturday night, police used smoke, flares and rubber bullets against the demonstrators who turned unruly.

Here are some of the headlines we're seeing on the protests:

-- Protesters reconvene for 2nd night of demonstrations, more violent than the first – The Daily Californian

-- More protests: Highway 24 blocked; vandalism, looting in Berkeley – San Francisco Chronicle

-- #BerkeleyProtests draw violent response: Social media reaction – Oakland Tribune

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.