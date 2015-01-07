Suspect, 1 Victim Dead In Shooting At Texas VA Clinic

The clinic will be closed on Wednesday as authorities investigate Tuesday's deadly shooting.

An unidentified gunman opened fire at the clinic. Two people are dead, including the suspect.

The incident was confirmed by Fort Bliss commanding general Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Twitty.

The clinic where the shooting took place is located with the .

During a news conference Tuesday night, investigators did not provide any details about the victim or the gunman — they also did not talk about a possible motive or how the suspected gunman died.

Lorne Matalon of tells NPR's Newscast Unit: The incident unfolded at a facility that's been investigated for long wait times

before veterans are given appointments. In June, an audit found that 331 veterans in El Paso had been waiting at least 90 days for their first VA

appointment. It also found that mental health patients had a 16-day wait before being seen.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

