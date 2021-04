The city of Dubuque, Iowa, is the latest city to pass a ban on sledding. It affects all but two hills in town. City Council members say they've passed the ban to protect tax payers from lawsuits and are now asking local legislators to add sledding to the list of activities that cities are protected from being sued for, like skateboarding and biking accidents.

