Audie Cornish talks to Adotei Akwei, managing director of government relations for Amnesty International, about the NGO's analysis of satellite photos taken over Nigeria. He says the images before and after Boko Haram's attacks last week contradicts the Nigerian government's claim that only 150 people died from them. Akwei claims that these attacks over were the most devastating yet.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.