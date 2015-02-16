Presidents Day Deal: Pass Our Quiz, Win Nothing

Yes, it's Presidents Day, which originated in the 1880s to honor George Washington's birthday on Feb. 22. But because America likes its long weekends, Congress voted in 1968 to make sure that Washington's birthday should always be celebrated on a Monday. Lawmakers also threw in Abraham Lincoln's birthday, on Feb. 12, as part of the deal.

It was proposed that "Washington's Birthday" be renamed "Presidents Day," but Congress rejected it. Retailers, however, did not. They found it much easier to announce a "Presidents Day Sale" rather than a "Formerly Washington's Birthday And Now Both Washington's And Lincoln's Birthdays Sale." Or just: "Buy Stuff."

Now, "Presidents Day" is the commonly accepted name of the holiday and has become a celebration of the lives of all U.S. presidents.

Out of our nation's 44 presidents, we chose 10 to test your knowledge. And hey, if you don't pass the quiz, at least try to get a good deal on a new TV.

Find the answers here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.