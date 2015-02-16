Winter Storm Brings Rain, Ice, Snow Across Country's Midsection

A new winter storm is working its way across the country's midsection and is forecast to bring rain, ice and snow to a wide swath of the Mid-Atlantic before potentially bringing another round of snow to New England.

For the the country's midsection, Accuweather reports that this may be the biggest winter storm so far this season, with a path that would take the storm from "St. Louis to Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Charleston, West Virginia; Roanoke and Richmond, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Dover, Delaware; Philadelphia and New York City."

Some places at the heart of the storm could see 6 to 12 inches.

Of course, our northern neighbors would laugh at that threat. Boston, as we've reported, has already had an epic winter.

Take these latest tweets from the National Weather Service there:

Third snowiest winter in Boston! Total seasonal snow is 95.7 inches, record is 107.6 inches in 1995-96. Will we set a new record? — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 15, 2015

Snowiest month on record in Boston! Thru 1 PM, Feb 2015 snow is 58.5 inches, previous record is 43.3 inches (Jan 2005). Only 2+ wks in! — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 15, 2015

We'll leave you with a video representative of the kind of winter it has been up there. The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore was out in New England on Sunday covering the latest snowstorm battering the area.

All of a sudden, the sky brightens and he hears a roar. It was "thundersnow," and Cantore is excited that he was able to capture the relatively rare phenomenon on camera.

Weather.com has an explainer on the phenomenon.

