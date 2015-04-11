U.S. Capitol Briefly Placed On Lockdown After Apparent Suicide

A "precautionary lockdown" of the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Visitor Center has been lifted today after a shot was fired in an apparent suicide, according to police.

"The suspected shooter has been neutralized but the U.S. Capitol Building has been locked down as a precautionary measure," Capitol Police spokeswoman Kimberly Schneider said in a written statement after the shooting, which occurred around 1 p.m. EDT.

No one else is believed to have been hurt, The Associated Press says.

Police also investigated a suspicious package, but there was no indication that it was deemed dangerous.

The Capitol area was reopened just before 4 p.m.

The incident comes during Washington, D.C.'s annual Cherry Blossom Festival and as lawmakers are set to return Monday following a two-week recess.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.