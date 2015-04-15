A moment of silence, a call for kindness and the pealing of the city's church bells will be the hallmarks of Boston's events noting the second anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing on Wednesday.

The moment of silence will be observed at 2:49 p.m. ET, the time when the first of two devastating bombs went off in the crowds gathered to watch the marathon in 2013.

Mayor Marty Walsh has declared April 15 One Boston Day, beginning a tradition that organizers say is about "resiliency, generosity and strength of the people that make Boston the great city it is."

The complexity and depth of the attacks' lasting effects are made clear in a visit with bombing survivors Martha Galvis and her husband, Alvaro, who were interviewed by member station WBUR for Wednesday's Morning Edition.

On 'One Boston Day,' City Marks Marathon Bombings' Anniversary

Both of the Galvises were injured in a blast near the finish line; they've had multiple surgeries and continue to work through both physical rehab and feelings of intense uncertainty.

"I don't know if we are wired as human beings to be able to deal with tragedies like this," Alvaro says. "I don't know if we will ever be able to. We're trying ... we keep trying."

The next phase of the case against marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been delayed a week. The jury that last week found Tsarnaev guilty of 30 federal counts, including many that carry the death penalty, will meet next week to begin considering his punishment.

This year's Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 20.

