American Pharoah Wins 2015 Kentucky Derby

American Pharoah, ridden by Victor Espinoza, has won the 141st Kentucky Derby with a time of 2:03:02.

He raced to victory before the largest Derby crowd ever — 170,513, reports The Associated Press.

American Pharoah, owned by Ahmed Zayat, was the favorite heading into the race at Churchill Downs in Louisville. He had to fight Firing Line and Dortmund for the victory; the three were neck-and-neck (and neck) for a stretch, but American Pharoah pulled ahead at the end. Firing Line came in second.

The win is the second straight Kentucky Derby victory for Espinoza, who rode California Chrome to victory last year. Espinoza also rode Kentucky Derby-winner War Emblem in 2002.

War Emblem and American Pharoah were both trained by Bob Baffert; American Pharoah's victory is the Hall of Fame trainer's fourth Derby win. He also trains Dortmund, the #3 horse this year.

There's more information on the horses in this year's race at the Kentucky Derby's website.

The Derby win means American Pharoah is the next horse with a shot at the Triple Crown — victory at the Kentucky derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. No horse has taken all three since 1978.

