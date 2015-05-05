Pacquiao Sued For Failing To Disclose Injury Before 'Fight Of The Century'

Boxer Manny Pacquiao is being sued for his failure to disclose a shoulder injury during his "Fight of the Century" Saturday against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Reuters reports: "The lawsuit was filed by Stephane Vanel and Kami Rahbaran in federal court in Nevada. It seeks compensation under laws meant to protect consumers and asks for status as a class action on behalf of ticket buyers, pay-per-view television viewers and people who gambled on the fight."

CNBC adds that the plaintiff are seeking $5 million.

American Mayweather maintained his unbeaten record with the unanimous-decision victory over Filipino Pacquaio in their unified welterweight bout in Las Vegas. The fight was the highest-grossing boxing match in history.

But an hour after the fight, Pacquiao's promoter said the boxer had hurt his shoulder during training. As NPR's Tom Goldman reported after the fight:

"Pacquiao reportedly asked for a painkilling shot before the fight but was denied by the Nevada Athletic Commission because Pacquiao had turned in a form saying he wasn't hurt. Pacquiao promoter Bob Arum said last night Pacquiao should have gotten the shot because in Arum's words, papers were filed five days ago asking for medication for the shoulder injury, and that the commission was well aware that Pacquiao was hurt. At the very end of the press conference, commission chairman Francisco Aguilar announced what Arum said wasn't true."

Pacquiao will reportedly undergo surgery this week for a rotator cuff tear.

The Associated Press adds:

"The lack of disclosure will probably mean a fine, and possibly a suspension for Pacquiao. He can afford both, with a payday that figures to exceed $100 million and a lengthy recovery time from shoulder surgery."

