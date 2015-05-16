© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

8 Bodies Recovered From U.S. Helicopter Crash Site In Nepal

By Scott Neuman
Published May 16, 2015 at 1:49 PM EDT
Nepali army soldiers prepare for a rescue mission to the downed U.S. helicopter on Friday. Officials say the remains of all eight aboard the Huey UH-1 have been recovered.
Nepali army soldiers prepare for a rescue mission to the downed U.S. helicopter on Friday. Officials say the remains of all eight aboard the Huey UH-1 have been recovered.

NPR's Julie McCarthy, reporting from New Delhi, says the remains of all eight people aboard a U.S. Marine helicopter that went down in Nepal east of the capital, Kathmandu, have been recovered.

"Nepali special forces along with U.S. Marines and Air Force personnel were inserted into the crash site early Saturday. The Joint Task Force coordinating the U.S. military's disaster relief in Nepal said they are investigation why the [UH-1 ] Huey helicopter went down."

The aircraft went missing while delivering aid in the district of Dolakha on Tuesday. Contact with the chopper was lost shortly after a second quake hit the area.

The first of the bodies, including six Marines and two Nepalis, were recovered on Friday.

Lt. Gen. John Wissler, commander of the Marine-led joint task force, was quoted by The Associated Press as telling reporters in Kathmandu on Friday that his team could not immediately determine the cause of the crash or identify the bodies found.

"He described the crash as 'severe,' and said the recovery team at the site encountered extreme weather and difficult terrain," the AP says.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman