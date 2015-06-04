Bergdahl Hearing Postponed Until September

The Army has pushed back the date for a preliminary hearing for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier released in a prisoner exchange with the Taliban last year after spending five years in captivity in Afghanistan.

The so-called Article 32 hearing for Bergdahl, who has been charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, had been scheduled for July 8, but now will take place in September 17 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.

The Associated Press says that the hearing will be "similar to a civilian grand jury. From there, it could be referred to a court-martial for trial."

The Washington Post says:

"Army officials did not immediately provide a reason for the postponement, but said it was done at the request of Bergdahl's defense team. Bergdahl's attorney, Eugene Fidell, confirmed the request was made in a brief phone call Thursday. He said it was needed to sift through evidence that has been collected, and because his team is still waiting for other information in the case to be released by the Army.

"'There's a still a lot of material that we haven't seen, and we have a pending request for a variety of pieces of evidence and investigative assistance,' Fidell said."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.