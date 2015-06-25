Haven't Found The Gown? The GSA Can Help With That

The government wants you to say yes to the dress.

It's auctioning off the contents of a bridal shop in Juneau, Alaska, that were seized by the U.S. Marshals service after the owner was sentenced for her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Prospective brides can find gowns, women's and men's formalwear, and even a 3-carat diamond and platinum engagement ring.

The General Services Administration is conducting the online auction, which it calls a "Down the Aisle Extravaganza." It says the wedding gowns have "starting bids as low as $46."

All the goods are being stored in a warehouse in Atlanta. The GSA says shipping arrangements can be made and that credit cards are accepted for purchases under $25,000.

A GSA spokeswoman says the agency regularly auctions off surplus government items at GSAauctions.gov. "It's an adventure, because you never know what you'll find," she says.

This is the first time the agency has auctioned bridal items. If you need to accessorize, there are also veils and tiaras, wedding bouquets and a Louis Vuitton travel bag for the honeymoon.

The auction ends July 9.

