POTUS Weighs In: No Peas In Guacamole

By Lucy Perkins
Published July 1, 2015 at 7:28 PM EDT
This is guacamole, the way we love it, not <em>The New York Times </em>recipe with fresh peas, about which the Twittersphere had something to say — a lot to say, actually.
If you were about to talk to President Obama and suggest that he try adding fresh peas to guacamole, don't. The Twitterverse learned this when someone asked Obama what he thought about a recipe The New York Times published that suggested adding fresh peas. The recipe drew a lot of rotten tomatoes from average folks, and someone asked Obama what he thought.

It came up during the president's healthcare Q&A on Twitter, writes The Associated Press — "It turns out, the president is a traditionalist when it comes to his guac."

In case you missed the buzz, here are a few tweets to give you an idea of how people reacted:

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush jumped in, too. Turns out he and Obama have similar views on guac policy:

Actually, not everyone rejected the concept.

Lucy Perkins
