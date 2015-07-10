Former Virginia Gov. McDonnell's Conviction Affirmed By Appeals Court

A federal appeals court has upheld the corruption conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. After the ruling, McDonnell said he never violated his oath of office; his lawyers say they'll continue to fight the conviction.

"It is unclear whether Virginia's 71st governor will now report to prison," the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports, "or remain free pending the result of his next appeal to the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals or the U.S. Supreme Court."

McDonnell, 60, and his wife, Maureen, were found guilty of corruption and other charges last September. Maureen McDonnell was sentenced to one year in prison; the former governor was sentenced to two years.

As the Two-Way reported earlier this year:

"The sentence could be seen as a victory for McDonnell's attorneys. Prosecutors had sought a range of at least 10 years and one month to as long as 12 years and seven months in prison for the acceptance of bribes totaling $177,000 while McDonnell was governor. Spencer had earlier lowered the recommended sentence to 6 1/2 to 8 years."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.