Egypt Postpones Verdict In Trial Of Al Jazeera Journalists

A court in Egypt has delayed reading the verdict in the retrial of three Al Jazeera journalists accused of aiding a terrorist organization.

The BBC reports:

"Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy, Egyptian Baher Mohamed and Australian Peter Greste were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in June 2014.

"Their convictions for spreading false news were overturned on appeal and they were released on bail in February. ...

"Mr Greste, who was deported to Australia and was due to be tried in absentia, said it was 'incredibly frustrating.'

"Mr Mohamed said he had been told by court officials that there will be no sessions today, adding he was 'disappointed' at the delay."

Mostefa Souag, Al Jazeera Media Network's acting director general, said he was "outraged" that court was adjourned on what was supposed to be a final hearing for the journalists.

"We, along with others, expected a swift end to the ordeal for Baher Mohamed, Mohamed Fahmy and Peter Greste," Souag said. "All three men have been under immense stress and pressure for the past 19 months, and delaying the final verdict has just continued the strain on them and their families."

