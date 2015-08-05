Newseum Will Acquire Set Of 'The Daily Show With Jon Stewart'

The Newseum in Washington, D.C., has announced that it will acquire the set of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart after the host's last episode airs on Aug. 6. The museum devoted to the news says the set will be available for future display.

Stewart has hosted the late night show since 1999 and has interviewed an array of celebrities, including actors, authors and President Obama. He's also been compared to Walter Cronkite from time to time.

"We are thrilled to accept the donation of these artifacts to the Newseum collection," said Cathy Trost, senior vice president of exhibits and programs at the Newseum. "They are part of America's cultural and media history, telling an important story about how political satire and news as humor made 'The Daily Show' a trusted news source for a generation."

Stewart was at the Newseum last fall for a screening about the film Rosewater, which he directed and co-wrote.

Fans are using the hashtag #JonVoyage on Twitter as they prepare to say goodbye to Stewart.

