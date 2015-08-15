In Iowa, Clinton Calls Email Controversy 'Usual' Partisan Politics

Hillary Clinton reiterated her earlier remarks that she "did not send or receive emails marked 'classified' " on a private server used while she was secretary of state, calling the controversy over the subject the "usual" partisan politics.

Appearing at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines with former Sen. Tom Harkin, who endorsed her on Friday, Clinton said "the facts are the same as they have been from the beginning."

"I never sent or received any emails marked 'classified,' " she said, dismissing her accusers as engaging in "the usual politicization, if I just invented a word."

"We'll await the outcome of the email inquiry," she said.

The Democratic presidential candidate's remarks come as The New York Times, citing law enforcement and diplomatic officials, reports that FBI agents examining the email server Clinton turned over earlier this week "are seeking to determine who at the State Department passed highly classified information from secure networks to Mrs. Clinton's personal account."

The Times writes:

"State Department employees apparently circulated the emails on unclassified systems in 2009 and 2011, and some were ultimately forwarded to Mrs. Clinton.

"They were not marked as classified, the State Department has said, and it is unclear whether its employees knew the origin of the information."

Asked about former Gov. Jeb Bush's remarks suggesting that the Obama administration was to blame for its timing on the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and the subsequent rise of the self-described Islamic State, Clinton said she found it "somewhat curious" that he is "doubling down on his brother's actions in Iraq" because the 2011 deadline for the withdrawal of troops was negotiated during the Bush administration.

"I don't know if he [Jeb] did not know that or if he just thought other people wouldn't know," Clinton said.

