Supporters Of Jailed Kentucky Clerk To Hold Prayer Rally

Supporters of Kim Davis, the county clerk in Kentucky who was jailed after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, are planning a demonstration to voice their opposition to her incarceration.

"The Kim Davis Jailhouse Prayer Rally" is set to begin at 11 a.m. today at the Carter County Detention Center. An announcement for the rally, published by Christian News Wire, contends that Davis "is obeying the laws of Kentucky while refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex [couples]."

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has also said he plans to meet Davis on Tuesday.

The rally comes a day after Rowan County officials issued several marriage licenses for same-sex couples – a move that Davis denounced from her jail cell as "void."

Davis was ordered by a federal judge into custody on Thursday "until she complies" with a court order to issue such licenses, which Davis says is in conflict with her religious views.

According to The Associated Press:

"Davis' attorneys said the only way she would relent would be to change Kentucky's state law so that marriage licenses are not issued under the authority of the county clerk. They claim the licenses that were issued were not valid.

"The state legislature will not meet again until January. Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear has refused to call a special session, arguing it would waste taxpayer money to bring the legislature back on an issue that so far only affects one elected official. That means Davis could potentially be in jail for months until the state legislature has a chance to change the law early next year."

