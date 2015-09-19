Suspect In Arizona Highway Shootings Says He's 'Wrong Guy'

Updated at 2:55 p.m. ET

A suspect arrested in connection with at least four shootings on Arizona highways in recent weeks told a judge today that he is "the wrong guy."

Leslie Allen Merritt, Jr., 21, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, carrying out a drive-by shooting and intentional acts of terrorism.

Bail was set at $1 million after the prosecutor insisted that Merritt poses "a dramatic and profound threat to the community."

When he asked to speak to the court, Merritt said: "All I have to say is I'm the wrong guy. I tried telling the detectives that.

Ross D. Franklin / AP / A sign displays a shooter tip line above Interstate 10 on Sept. 11 in Phoenix. Authorities have arrested a suspect in a string of freeway shootings over the past two weeks.

"My gun's been in the pawn shop the last two months. I haven't even had access to a weapon," he said.

Earlier, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted "We got him!" and Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a series of Arizona highway shootings.

Merritt was arrested at a Wal-Mart outside of Phoenix about 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities confirm that Merritt is linked to at least four of the shootings — others may have been committed by copycats. The suspect has not been formally charged yet.

Since August 29, 11 vehicles were hit with gunfire in the Phoenix area, most occurring along Interstate 10. The attacks caused several local school districts to keep their buses off freeways.

The Arizona Republic reports that Merritt's father, Leslie Merritt Sr., became physically ill after learning of his son's arrest.

"Whoever said my son is the freeway shooter is a moron," he said from his home in Mesa. "It's got to be some sort of mistake or someone wanted the reward. This is just preposterous."

Merritt Sr. said his son works as a landscaper, just as he does, and works 12 to 15 hours a day to support his family.

"He has been raised with too much respect for life and too much for firearms" to have done this, he said.

A $50,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest.

On Wednesday, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said that the shootings qualified as domestic terrorism because they caused fear in motorists and made them change their routines.

