Kim Davis' Supporters, In Their Own Words: 'Courageous,' 'Heroic'
Kentucky clerk Kim Davis accepts an award from conservative group Family Research Council Friday.
Attendees listen to speeches at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Senator John McCain spoke in the morning, and walked around the exhibit hall. Attendees stopped him while he walked to take photos with the senator from Arizona/former Presidential candidate at the summit.
The exhibit sponsored by the Conservative Political Action Committee featured a game to match quotes with the presidential candidates.
Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who went to jail after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, was honored Friday at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. She was presented, to a standing ovation, the "Cost of Discipleship" Award by the conservative Family Research Council, which sponsored the summit.
"I am only one, but we are many," she said tearfully as she accepted the award. We spoke to some of Davis' supporters (along with one attendee who doesn't agree with her actions). Hear their voices below:
