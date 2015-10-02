Authorities Release Names Of The 9 Victims Killed In Oregon

Authorities in Oregon released the names of the nine people killed during a mass shooting at a community college in Roseburg, Ore.

John Hanlin, the Douglas County sheriff, read the names during a news conference Friday afternoon:

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 67. One of them was an 18-year-old soccer player, another had just enrolled at the college at 34 years old. Another 18-year-old was just about to take his brown belt test.

Here are their names, their hometowns and their ages:

Treven Taylor Anspach, of Sutherlin, was 20 years old.

Sarena Dawn Moore, of Myrtle Creek, was 44 years old.

Lawrence Levine, of Glide, was 67 years old. Mr. Levine was the instructor.

Jason Dale Johnson, of Winston, was 34 years old.

Lucas Eibel, of Roseburg, was 18 years old.

Kim Saltmarsh Dietz, of Roseburg, was 59 years old.

Quinn Glen Cooper, of Roseburg, was 18 years old.

Lucero Alcaraz, of Roseburg, was 19 years old.

Rebecka Ann Carnes, of Myrtle Creek, was 18 years old.

Via the Douglas County sheriff, here are some statements from the families of the victims:

Family Statement for Quinn Cooper. #UCCShooting pic.twitter.com/xKYVDaJU3S — Douglas Co SO Oregon (@DouglasCoSO) October 2, 2015

Family statement for Lucas Eibel. #UCCShooting pic.twitter.com/vjV8NY0yAX — Douglas Co SO Oregon (@DouglasCoSO) October 2, 2015

Family statement for Jason Johnson. #UCCShooting pic.twitter.com/g9Z64emQsx — Douglas Co SO Oregon (@DouglasCoSO) October 2, 2015

President Obama has ordered flags flown at half-staff.

