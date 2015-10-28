Ask Us Anything About How Fertility Testing Is Like A Pandora's Box

Earlier this month, I reported on a test for women who are exploring egg freezing as an option to preserve their fertility for the future.

My story looked at how the fertility industry uses the test to help guide patients in making a major life decision like egg freezing, despite the fact that it's an unreliable test that can provide very ambiguous information about a woman's egg supply.

For that story, I interviewed psychologist Joann Galst about some of the personal and psychological issues that ovarian reserve testing can raise for women. She'll join me tonight on Reddit AMA to answer your questions. Keep in mind Galst is not able get into the medical aspects of ovarian reserve testing — she's a psychologist, not an OB-GYN. (The American Society of Reproductive Medicine's patient resources are a good source for medical questions.)

Join us Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Reddit AMA.

