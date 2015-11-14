© 2021 Maine Public
'I Have Never Seen The City Like This'

By Scott Simon
Published November 14, 2015 at 9:42 AM EST

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We're following to news from France today after a night of devastating violence in Paris. Coordinated attacks killed more than 120 people in six separate attacks, leaving the city really and on edge. A Parisian man spoke with France 24 today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (Through interpreter) I've never seen the city like this. It's scary. Everyone is worried. No one is looking at each other.

SIMON: NPR will continue to update you on events in France as the investigation develops. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

