Photos: Friday Night's Attacks In Paris

A series of shootings and explosions horrified Paris on Friday night. With six attacks, more than 120 people are dead, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said Friday. (Follow the Two-Way blog for the latest news.)
Key locations of violence include restaurants, a concert hall and a soccer stadium just outside Paris. French President Francois Hollande declared a state of emergency, calling for additional restrictions at the country's borders and for military reinforcements in Paris. President Obama called the attacks "outrageous" and pledged U.S. support for France.
Here are images of the night:
