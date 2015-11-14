The Latest On The Paris Terror Attacks, As Of Saturday Morning

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We're following the news in France today, as Parisians awoke to terror and mourning for the second time this year. Here's what we know - more than 120 people were killed last night, many more were injured in six attacks across Paris. The number of people critically wounded is at almost 100, according to French officials. ISIS, also known as the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for this devastating attack. And this morning, President Francois Hollande blamed the group in an address to his country.

(Through interpreter) Faced with war, the country has to take appropriate steps. It's an act of war committed by a terrorist army, Daesh, an Islamist army, against France, against the values we uphold throughout the world, against who we are, a free country that speaks to the whole planet.