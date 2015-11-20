Paris Death Toll Continues To Climb

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told the French Senate that the death toll from last week's massacre in Paris had risen by one, to 130 people. Hundreds were also wounded.

The count does not include any of the attackers who died. Earlier today, the prosecutor's office in Paris confirmed the body of a woman is among three bodies found in the wreckage of Wednesday's police raid of an apartment in the Paris suburb of St. Denis.

The prosecutor's office said she is Hasna Aitboulahcen. A handbag with her passport was found at the scene.

Police had already identified the body of the alleged ringleader in Friday's Paris massacre, Abelhamid Abaaoud, killed in the same raid.

The third body remains unidentified.

And new information is emerging about Abaaoud's potential role in Friday's attacks, which left 129 people dead.

Lauren Frayer reports to NPR's newscast:

Surveillance video reportedly shows Abdelhamid Abaaoud in a Paris metro station last Friday night - just after the attacks. French media say the video shows him jumping over a turnstile at a station in eastern Paris - close to where a suspected getaway car was later found. That suggests Abaaoud was in Paris and may have actively taken part in the attacks, rather than just planning them.

