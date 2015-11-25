Obama: No Specific, Credible Terrorist Threat Against U.S.

After meeting with his national security team, President Obama made a public statement that there is no specific, credible threat against the U.S. at this time, urging Americans to go about their Thanksgiving activities as usual.

Obama acknowledged that the deadly attacks in Paris on Nov. 13 struck a deep chord with many Americans.

"Given the shocking images, I know Americans have been asking each other whether it's safe here — whether it's safe to fly or gather," the president said, a fear he called understandable.

"Our counterterrorism, intelligence, homeland security, and law enforcement professionals at every level are working overtime." —@POTUS — White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) November 25, 2015

"We know of no specific and credible intelligence indicating a plot on the homeland," he said from the White House.

"In the event of a specific, credible threat, the public will be informed."

The president said the U.S. is taking "every possible step" to ensure safety, including airstrikes overseas against the self-proclaimed Islamic State and security measures across the U.S. — and that the nation's police, intelligence and counterterrorism workers won't be taking a break for the holidays.

