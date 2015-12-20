Jimmy Carter's Grandson, Jeremy Carter, Has Died At 28

Jeremy Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, has died at 28.

Jimmy Carter broke the news at his Sunday school class at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. At the same church, just two weeks ago, Carter announced he was cancer-free after treatments for brain cancer.

This week he had more tragic news to share, as John Lorinc, from member station WABE, reports:

"An official with the church said Jeremy Carter felt unwell Saturday and took a nap.

"His heart stopped shortly afterwards. A family member performed CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

"The former president went on to teach his Sunday School class today as scheduled."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke to parishioners who praised Carter for continuing to deliver his lesson so soon after losing his grandson.

"That's the kind of Christian he is. Everything that happens in life, good or bad, he uses as a teaching experience," one Maranatha member told the newspaper.

The Journal-Constitution described some of Carter's comments from Sunday:

"Carter encouraged churchgoers to "be filled with a sense of joy and thanksgiving," even in the face of sorrow.

" 'I should be joyful and thankful to God for giving me both life and freedom,' he said."

