Clemson And Alabama Pummel Opposition, Will Face Off For Football Title
Clemson University, having its best football season in decades, will face off for the national title against perennial power Alabama later this month after both teams won semifinal games Thursday night.
Clemson was down a point at halftime to the University of Oklahoma, but scored three second-half touchdowns while keeping the Sooners from scoring, and won 31-17.
Alabama's defense did Clemson's one-half better, shutting out Michigan State as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 38-0 victory.
The national championship game will be played at 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 11 in Glendale, Ariz., and broadcast on ESPN. A win against Clemson would give Alabama its fourth national title since the 2009 season; a Clemson title would be its first since 1981.
