10 U.S. Sailors Held By Iran Are Freed

Updated 5:20 a.m. ET Wednesday:

Iranian state TV announced that all 10 U.S. sailors held since Tuesday in Iran have been freed. The Pentagon has confirmed the report, and says there are no indications that the sailors were harmed during their detention.

Original Post:

Ten sailors were detained by Iranian authorities on Tuesday as they sailed from Kuwait to Bahrain aboard two small riverine patrol boats.

We still don't know the reason why the boats were stopped, but Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook says the U.S. has been in touch with the Iranians.

"[Iranian authorities] have informed us of the safety and well-being of our personnel," Cook said. "We have received assurances the sailors will promptly be allowed to continue their journey."

NPR's Tom Bowman reports that the State Department has taken the lead in negotiating with Tehran. Citing a Defense official with knowledge of the situation, Tom reports that Iran says it will release the sailors as day breaks.

The State Department tells NPR's Michele Kelemen that Secretary of State John Kerry has called Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss the issue.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.