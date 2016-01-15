The Sixth Republican Debate In 100 Words (And 4 Videos)

The sixth Republican debate began harmoniously. Every candidate on stage agreed on one thing: Obama is a terrible president. Then Ted Cruz's citizenship issue came up and the gloves were off. Cruz was attacked much of the night, but never backed down. After explaining the Constitution to Donald Trump, the former solicitor general said: "I'm not going to take legal advice from Donald Trump." Trump doubled down on his anti-Muslim and tariffs-on-China policies. And proudly professed: "I will gladly accept the mantle of anger." Marco Rubio seemed to look past his opponents on stage and attacked Clinton over and over. The must-watch moments:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the sixth Republican presidential debate of the 2016 race Thursday night. The politics teamhas wall-to-wall coverage.

