Denver Broncos Triumph In Super Bowl 50: A Live Blog In Haiku

Peyton Manning is once more on top of the world. The Denver Broncos quarterback — a future Hall of Famer in what may be his final season — is once more a Super Bowl champion. The Broncos have beaten the Carolina Panthers, 24-10.

The game fell well short of a quarterback duel, though. Again, it was the Denver defense that led the way, harassing Cam Newton, forcing turnover after turnover and even tacking on a score of their own.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images / Peyton Manning wades through a swarm of media after the Broncos defeated the Panthers. It is his second Super Bowl victory.

It was sloppy, it was often ugly, but it was, without a doubt, the biggest game of the year. Naturally, we decided to cover it with the littlest poems we could think of: haiku.

With a hat tip to our colleagues at , where they've long been asking listeners for haiku, we decided it was time for us to try our hand at the art form: a three-line poem, with five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five again in the third.

(And yes, haiku-purists, we know the poems are supposed to be about nature, too. But give us some leeway here.)

Think of it as a syllable-conscious live-blog. We tweeted our updates in haiku as the game went on, retweeting your contributions and doing it all using the hashtag #SuperBowlHaiku. You can find some highlights below and, if you want to see all the thousands of tweets — both from us and and readers — you can find them here.

Now, you might be asking yourself why, exactly, we covered the big game with all these tiny poems. Good question. That's because — well, because this is NPR.

Super Bowl 50:

From start to end — in haiku.

Want to play along?



Just use #SuperBowlHaiku https://t.co/66Yn5SZw0V — NPR (@NPR) February 7, 2016

Peyton is blazing.

Three completions and big gains.

Who said the guy's done? #superbowlhaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 7, 2016

There's a football game

At the @Beyonce concert

Guess I'll have to wait#superbowlhaiku — Lora Walburn (@mswalburn) February 7, 2016

Silent Football Flick:

Buster Keaton's Three Ages

(Off topic, I know)#SuperBowlHaiku pic.twitter.com/ztucZoaiQK — Bob Mondello is working from home (@Bob_Mondello) February 7, 2016

Three-and-outs just mean

another layer of dip

dearly departed. #superbowlhaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 7, 2016

Touchdown, Broncos D!

Von Miller strips the football,

and Cam looks human.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

Wow, that's a face-mask.

Broncos penalized for it.

Panthers on goal line.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

Sitting in newsroom,

silently counting fingers:

Now, THIS is football.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

Halftime, and still down --

Has 'Superman' Cam finally

found his kryptonite?#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

Coldplay, Beyoncé,

No one's wardrobe malfunctioned.

A beautiful day. #superbowlhaiku — Sandra Glahn (@sandraglahn) February 8, 2016

Remember, people:

There's more football still to play.

Panthers get the ball.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

Cam is still in game

The play clock is ticking on

Those flags don't help much#SuperBowlHaiku #SB50 — Nancy Schneider (@NancyWSchneider) February 8, 2016

So many mistakes:

Fumbles, penalties, oh my!

But Panthers still close.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

Interception, then --

whoops! a fumble. But wait, wait:

still a turnover.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

O, second chances!

Thy face is the yellow flag.

First and ten, again.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

I keep missing plays

Writing Super Bowl haikus

Wait what just happened#SuperBowlHaiku — Kelly Sharp (@kelly_is_sharp) February 8, 2016

Oh, and by the way:

No TDs for Denver's O.

All D and ST.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

Von Miller, once more,

knocks the ball from Newton's hand.

First and goal, Denver.#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016

The Broncos: TD.

But the real story tonight,

Miller: MVP.#SuperBowlHaiku — Anthony Di Paolo (@DiPaolo_016) February 8, 2016

Viewers unprepared

Bronco defense takes command

Newton, country, dazed

#superbowlhaiku — Wendy Youngblood (@wayoungblood) February 8, 2016

Denver Broncos win,

Peyton gets a second ring --

one question: his last?#SuperBowlHaiku — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2016