WATCH: Massive Gas Leak At Porter Ranch Slows To A Stop

As we reported yesterday, the leaking gas well near a Los Angeles neighborhood has been temporarily plugged, ending four months of uncontrolled amounts of methane being released into the atmosphere.

The leak has caused thousands of people to be relocated, and led to criminal charges and a number of civil lawsuits against Southern California Gas Company, the utility that owns the well.

The well still needs to be inspected and permanently sealed. But for now, the release of natural gas from the well has been stopped — a moment that California air regulators captured on camera.

The leak is invisible to the naked eye, but can be seen on infrared cameras. This video from the California Air Resources Board shows the leak being plugged over the span of approximately 7 minutes on Thursday morning.

