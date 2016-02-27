Take NPR Ed's Survey ... Please!

Take our survey now!

At NPR Ed we spend a lot of time thinking about metrics. In the education world this includes things like test scores and grades, and increasingly "big data" and "analytics". In the world of digital journalism, the analytics we use include pageviews, Facebook likes (or now, "Hahas" or "Wows"), comments, and retweets.

But sometimes we want to ask specific questions in a more nuanced way than just reading through a bunch of numbers. We really want to know:

What's your favorite NPR Ed story? Have you ever used NPR content in the classroom? What stories are you interested in? More K-12, or higher ed? What ​should we be covering?

Also, who ARE you? Are you a teacher, a student, a parent, or is your name Ed and you thought this page was hyper-personalized content?

Educators, too, are increasingly using surveys to measure qualities that can't be gotten at by traditional tests.

We'd love to hear from you — just click here. There's a surprise for you at the end.

