First Criminal Charges Filed Over Flint Water Contamination

Published April 20, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
(L-R) Deputy assistant administrator in the EPA Office of Water Joel Beauvais, Assistant HHS Secretary for Preparedness and Response Nicole Lurie, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nick Lyon, and director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Keith Creagh testify during a hearing before the Environment and the Economy Subcommittee and Health Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 13, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The subcommittees held a hearing on "Flint Water Crisis: Impacts and Lessons Learned." (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(L-R) Deputy assistant administrator in the EPA Office of Water Joel Beauvais, Assistant HHS Secretary for Preparedness and Response Nicole Lurie, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nick Lyon, and director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Keith Creagh testify during a hearing before the Environment and the Economy Subcommittee and Health Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 13, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The subcommittees held a hearing on "Flint Water Crisis: Impacts and Lessons Learned." (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Michigan’s attorney general filed felony and misdemeanor charges Wednesday against three state and city environmental managers in connection with the lead contamination of the Flint water supply. The charges are the first to be filed in the ongoing state investigation into the contaminated water. A federal investigation is also ongoing. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Lindsey Smith, who covers the Flint crisis for contributor station Michigan Radio.

