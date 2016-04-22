No Signs That Prince's Death Was A Suicide, Sheriff Says

In a Friday afternoon press conference, Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson did not say what led to the death of singer Prince, whose body was found yesterday at his home in Minnesota. He was 57.

Olson did say there were no "obvious signs of trauma" on the singer's body, and that there is no reason to believe his death was a suicide.

Olson said Prince was last seen alive Wednesday evening when he was dropped off at his residence. He said Prince's staff members had been unable to contact the singer since yesterday morning and went to check on him. When the staff members arrived, they found him unresponsive in the elevator. Prince was alone in the residence.

"Prince was a very private person, and I don't think it would be unusual for him to be there by himself," Olson said. Olson also emphasized that Prince "had been a longtime member of the community, and really a good neighbor for everyone."

Dr. Quinn Stobl, the chief medical examiner of the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office completed the autopsy Friday, and his body has been released to the family, according to the public information officer for the ME's office said in the press conference. She said the results from the autopsy could take days or weeks.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.