Andy Murray Wins His Second Wimbledon Title

Scotland's Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title, beating Canadian Milos Raonic in Sunday's final.

Murray was the favorite going into the match, and beat Raonic handily: 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2).

This makes him the "first British man to win multiple Wimbledon singles titles since Fred Perry in 1935," as the BBC reported.

As ESPN noted, this is the first time that Murray has gone into a Grand Slam final as the higher-seeded player.

"This the most important tournament for me every year," Murray said after his victory. "I've had some great moments here, but also some tough losses. Obviously, the wins feels extra special because of the tough losses. I'm proud to have my hands on the trophy again."

After the match, Raonic said, "It's a difficult challenge. He's been playing great and he deserves to be winning here for a second time." But he added: "I'm going to make sure ... to do everything I can to be back here for another chance. ...There's nothing I want more than to be back here."

Sports Illustrated described Murray's play at the tournament as "extraordinary": It was "a two-week clinic in tactical, composed, efficient, offense-defense tennis."

