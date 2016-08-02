Trump: 'Get That Baby Out Of Here'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has a history of barring people from his campaign events. He's banned reporters from the Washington Post and anti-Trump protesters are routinely escorted out.

And now a baby joins their ranks outside the perimeters.

At a rally Tuesday in Northern Virginia, Trump asked that a woman with a crying baby "get that baby out of here."

At first, the GOP nominee didn't seem to mind the infant. When its cry interrupted his remarks, he said, "Don't worry about that baby. I love babies."

He went on: "I love babies. I hear that baby crying, I like it. What a baby. What a beautiful baby."

He told the mother not to worry, indicating that he noticed she was nervously trying to quiet her child.

"Don't worry about it, you know?" Trump said. "It's young and beautiful and healthy, and that's what we want."

He went back to the subject of his remarks: China and trade.

But then, with the baby continuing to cry, Trump seemed to have a change of heart.

"Actually, I was only kidding, you can get the baby out of here," Trump said, gesturing like an umpire.

He added, "That's all right. Don't worry. I, I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I'm speaking. That's OK. People don't understand. That's OK."

Twitter wasn't kind.

