How Soon Might Self-Driving Cars Be Everywhere?

This week, Uber introduces self-driving cars to the streets of Pittsburgh. If the pilot program goes well, how soon might there be self-driving Ubers, taxis and cars everywhere?

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Johana Bhuiyan, senior transportation editor at Recode, about the latest in self-driving car technology, laws and regulations.

Guest

Johana Bhuiyan, senior transportation editor at Recode. She tweets @JMBooyah.

