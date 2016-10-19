Cleveland Advances To World Series, Beating Toronto

Carlos Santana and Coco Crisp homered and rookie Ryan Merritt delivered shutdown pitching as Cleveland beat Toronto 3-0 to win the American League Championship Series in five games.

The Indians are heading to the World Series for the first time since 1997 and will host the first two games. Cleveland last won a World Series in 1948.

Mike Napoli's double off of Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada put Cleveland on top in the first inning. Estrada also gave up two home runs.

Merritt gave up just two hits and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old left-hander made his major league debut in May and had worked just 11 innings heading into the start.

Pitchers Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen completed the six-hit shutout.

After giving up a leadoff double in the ninth to Jose Bautista, Allen struck out Josh Donaldson and Edwin Encarnacion and got Troy Tulowitzki to foul out to set off Cleveland's celebration.

