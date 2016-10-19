WATCH: Trump Is Noncommittal On Whether He'll Accept Election Result
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was noncommittal when he was asked if he would accept the results of the November elections.
"I will keep you in suspense," Trump said during the final presidential debate. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton said she was "appalled" by his response.
Here's the clip:
Trump on whether he will accept election results: "I will look at it at the time. I'm not looking at anything now." https://t.co/hSrLM40cd0— ABC News (@ABC) October 20, 2016