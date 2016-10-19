© 2021 Maine Public
WATCH: Trump Is Noncommittal On Whether He'll Accept Election Result

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 19, 2016 at 10:20 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was noncommittal when he was asked if he would accept the results of the November elections.

"I will keep you in suspense," Trump said during the final presidential debate. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton said she was "appalled" by his response.

Here's the clip:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
