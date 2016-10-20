Northeast Deals With Lingering Drought

The northeastern part of the country is experiencing its worst drought in more than a decade.

Groundwater reserves are depleted in wells across the region. Farmers are trucking in water for their livestock, people are digging new wells for their homes and towns are trying to find ways to conserve this now-limited resource.

Julia Botero of Here & Now contributor North Country Public Radio reports.

Reporter

Julia Botero, reporter at North Country Public Radio. She tweets @jbott661.

